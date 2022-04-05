Man, 21, shot in head and neck in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was badly injured during a double shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Gratz Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was rushed by police to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.
A 21-year-old man later arrived at Temple Hospital with a graze wound to the leg, according to police.
No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.
