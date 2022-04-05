Police: 16-year-old in the hospital after being shot in Frankford

article

A 16-year-old is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Frankford on Tuesday.

According to Philadelphia Police, the incident happened inside a private home on the 2000 block of Brill Street just after 1 p.m.

The teen was shot one in the front of his hip and transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, authorities say.

No arrests were made and police have not recovered the weapon, police say.

No additional details were released.

This shooting comes days after two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in Philadelphia on Monday and hours after a 4-year-old was shot and killed in Chester as gun violence crimes continue to rise in the state.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter