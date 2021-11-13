Man, 22, critical after stabbing in Feltonville

article

A man is making a recovery after he was stabbed in the Feltonville section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 4:37 a.m. on the 4600 block of Palethorp Street.

Police a 22-year-old man was stabbed once in the lower left abdomen. He was taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, according to authorities.

An investigation remains active.

