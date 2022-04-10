Man, 23, critical after he was shot multiple times in Logan

article

A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

Officials say police were called to the 5100 block of Hutchinson Street Sunday, around 8 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chin, the back of his neck and twice in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

