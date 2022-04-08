'There has to be change': Father of slain Philadelphia 15-year-old shares feelings about immeasurable loss

The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teenager who police say was shot and killed while walking to his father's car last month described the immeasurable loss.

"I really can’t put into words what I’m going through right now," John Toomey said. "Every time I see an article of clothes or a football in his room, you know I lose it."

Sean Toomey, 15, was shot in the head outside his family’s home in Wissinoming on March 24. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

John thought the gunfire was fireworks, but when Sean didn't come back inside for several minutes he grew concerned.

Sean Toomey, 15, died following a shooting outside of his home Thursday night. (Family Photo)

"I went outside and saw him lying in my neighbors' lawn," John said. "He was moaning, there was blood on his head and I couldn’t revive him."

Investigators originally said that Sean was hit by stray gunfire, but law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that they believe he was shot while running from an attempted carjacking.

Sources said Sean was unloading water from his father's car when two men approached him and tried to steal the car. Sources also say investigators believed that the same two suspects attempted to carjack a woman as she attempted to park in the apartment complex across the street.

Philadelphia police shared images Friday of two suspects who are wanted in connection with Sean's shooting death. No further descriptions or details about the suspects were provided.

Two suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of Sean Toomey. The 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of his home last month.

Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police is offering an $11k reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"It wasn’t like this before" John said. "There has to be change and people to answer for what they are responsible for."

