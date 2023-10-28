Man, 23, shot twice in the leg and killed in Point Breeze, police say

article

A Point Breeze neighborhood was the scene of a homicide and detectives are searching for a killer.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Tasker Street, in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section, early Saturday morning, a little after 1 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

A 23-year-old man who had been shot twice in his leg was found at the location when police arrived, officials said.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment, but he died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are actively searching for the man’s killer, though no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

