Man, 26, fatally shot multiple times inside car in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.
The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at 30th and Fontain Streets, according to authorities.
Police say the 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and left leg. He was pronounced deceased shortly before 1 p.m.
A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle, but no arrests have been made at this time.
