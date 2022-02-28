Man, 26, fatally shot multiple times inside car in Strawberry Mansion, police say

article

A man has died after he was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at 30th and Fontain Streets, according to authorities.

Police say the 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and left leg. He was pronounced deceased shortly before 1 p.m.

A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle, but no arrests have been made at this time.

