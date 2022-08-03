Man, 27, dies after he is shot in the chest in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Officials said the man made contact with the shooter and pulled a weapon. The shooter then pulled a gun he was licensed to carry and shot the 27-year-old man. Seven shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say the shooter is cooperating with the investigation.