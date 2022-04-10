Man, 27, in critical condition after he was shot during a carjacking in Frankford, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a carjacking and shooting in Frankford that took place on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1400 block of E Cheltenham Avenue at 4:46 a.m.

Authorities say 27-year-old Raheem Bell was shot once in the stomach during a reported carjacking. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a carjacking in Frankford.

Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Officials stated four suspects dragged Bell from the vehicle, with one man firing a weapon. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz, with a Pa. license plate of LFD-2466, was stolen during the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle to please call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270.

