Man, 27, shot inside North Philadelphia apartment, police say

Authorities say a man is expected to survive after he was shot several times Monday in the vestibule of a North Philadelphia apartment building.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of North Broad Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the left leg, left side, and a graze wound to the head.

The unnamed victim was brought to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Investigators did not say what sparked the gunfire.

