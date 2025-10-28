Man, 28, charged with murder in deadly Philadelphia double shooting

article

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges in a deadly double shooting last week in Philadelphia's Olney section.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of West Grange Avenue before dawn Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police found 25-year-old Michael Davila Rivera suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, and a 28-year-old shot multiple times in the torso.

The second victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition.

Two days later, authorities announced the arrest of 28-year-old Hudhayfah Trice. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and other crimes.