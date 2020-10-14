Man, 28, critical after quadruple shooting at gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

A gas station employee is among four people hurt following a shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say an argument at a gas station on the 6900 block of Buist Street escalated into gunfire around 7 p.m.

The argument reportedly happened outside a garage at the station. Police say a 28-year-old man was working inside the garage when he was struck eight times by gunfire. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

Officers also took a 32-year-old victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Two more shooting victims from the gas station walked to Penn Presbyterian with non-fatal injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Investigators say at least 15 shots were fired during the shooting.

