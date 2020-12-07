Man, 28, critical after shot in the face in Kensington

article

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington.

Officials say a 28-year-old man was shot in the face on the 1800 block of York Street Monday afternoon, just before 2:30.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and he was listed as critical, the authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

