Man, 28, dies after crashing into SEPTA bus, officials say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after the car he was in crashed into a SEPTA bus Sunday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 7:39 a.m. at Conshocken Avenue and Monument Road.
Police say a 28-year-old man, while driving in a blue mini van, struck the read of a SEPTA Route 40 bus.
He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:21 a.m.
An investigation remains active and ongoing. At this time, it is not known what caused the incident.
