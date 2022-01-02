Man, 28, dies after crashing into SEPTA bus, officials say

article

A man has died after the car he was in crashed into a SEPTA bus Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 7:39 a.m. at Conshocken Avenue and Monument Road.

Police say a 28-year-old man, while driving in a blue mini van, struck the read of a SEPTA Route 40 bus.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:21 a.m.

An investigation remains active and ongoing. At this time, it is not known what caused the incident.

