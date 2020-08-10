Man, 29, critical after shooting in Kingsessing, police say

article

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Kingsessing Monday.

Officials say police responded to the 1100 block of South Peach Street Monday, just before 1:30 p.m., for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

