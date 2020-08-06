What can be done to end gun violence impacting children in Philadelphia?

A 6-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night. She is the latest to join the long list of child shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year. She is currently in stable condition. This comes just days after 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head and died two days later.

In July, 15-year-old Angelo Walker and a 6-year-old were shot and killed. Back in May, a 9-year-old boy died after being shot in the face. In April, a 4-year-old girl was shot in the stomach and lost her life.

What can be done about it and will it ever end?

“I don’t know how many times to say it every which way from Sunday how many times we can say we need community collaboration in this, we need witnesses to come forward," Dr. Ted Corbin said.

Dr. Corbin is an emergency room doctor for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He also runs the program called Healing Hurt People.

“We have a team of community health worker peers and social workers that work with people that have been injured, shot, stabbed or assaulted to help them heal those hidden wounds," Dr. Corbin said.

He says gunshot victims can experience a wide range of emotions.

"There’s confusion there’s anger there’s fear. There’s a component that has to help them break that down and tease that out so that they can heal grow and thrive," he said.

He adds while physical wounds can have lifelong effects it’s the invisible scars that are just as significant.

“We’re getting back into our normal allocation of officers in various neighborhoods and being able to go out and interface with people who are in danger of being shot," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The following resources are available: Drexel University Healing Hurt People; EMIR Healing Services, CHOP VIP, Philadelphia Antidrug Antiviolence Network (PAAN), Office of Violence Prevention, Antiviolence Partnership, YSRP, Congresso.

