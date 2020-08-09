Police: 11-year-old among 3 injured in shooting in Grays Ferry

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was among three people shot Sunday night in Grays Ferry.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 1500 block of south Napa Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was shot once in the right foot and an 11-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was also shot once in the chest and taken to Penn Presbyterian in critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

Elsewhere in the city on Sunday night, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the back and left leg in East Mount Airy. Police say the fatal shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street.

Meanwhile, in North Philadelphia, police say a 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were wounded in separate shootings Sunday evening.

