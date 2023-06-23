Man, 30, dies after he is shot in front of his home in Kensington, police say

article

A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and head just feet from his home in Kensington and killed, as more gun violence plagues Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday evening, just after 6 p.m., on the 200 block of East Ontario Street, officials said.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the neck and head. The man was just a few feet from his home, authorities said.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time after arrival.

Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

