Rideshare driver laid to rest after he was shot by stray bullet and killed in North Philadelphia

A family is in mourning after a father of three was shot and killed by a stray bullet while driving for Uber in North Philadelphia.

Friday, a mass and religious service was held for 34-year-old Michael Almonte a the church he attended, while police still search for whoever fired the fatal shot.

Almonte’s priest, Reverend Roberto Gurrola, says the church is where Almonte spent most of his time and it was at the church his family gathered to mourn Almonte and lay him to rest, describing him as a loving father, husband and God-fearing man.

"He’s one of those persons that you would think God would protect him," Father Gurrola said.

But, on the night of June 14th, the 34-year-old’s life was cut short while working for Uber. Almonte was driving a passenger on the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue when a stray bullet went through the back windshield, through his seat and into the back of his head.

"This really is a big concern. About violence, about being shot. People that are innocent and they’re doing their job," Father Gurrola commented.

Father Gurrola says Almonte was an active parishioner at Saint Veronica Catholic Church and sang in the choir. Friday, more than 100 friends and family members gathered, a turnout Gurrola says he rarely sees. "The whole community is impacted by this incident. By this murder."

Those most impacted are his three young children and his wife. She was too distraught to speak on camera, but while shaking and with tears in her eyes, she said she just wants people to know he didn’t deserve this and was a great man.

"I saw the way he was devoted to his family, to his loving wife and children and how much he loved that," Father Gurrola described.

An 18-year passenger was in the car at the time of the shooting. That passenger was uninjured. Philly police say the shooting stemmed from an argument happening on the sidewalk. Father Gurrola says this is a reminder tomorrow is never promised and to stay close to God. "It’s something to be really concerned about. It’s almost like nobody’s safe anymore."

Police have not arrested the person responsible for Almonte’s murder. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.