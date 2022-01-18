Man, 30, shot multiple times and killed inside a West Oak Lane store
WEST OAK LANE - A 30-year-old man has been gunned down inside a store in West Oak Lane.
Officials said police were called to the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., to a corner store, on the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find the 30-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head, as well as at least five gunshots in his back.
Medics declared the man dead at the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
