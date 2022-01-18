Investigation underway after man found shot to death inside home in Kensington

Police are investigating an early morning homicide after a man was found shot inside a home in Kensington.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 3100 block of G Street.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead inside the home after they made the discovery.

It is currently unclear if anyone lived inside the home as it appeared to be vacant.

Ballistic evidence shows at least 14 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. Police found 14 spent shell casings at the scene all just "inches and feet" from the victim.

Police say they believe the suspect was inside the home when the shooting happened and was standing very close to the victim.

No word on a suspect or motive at this time.

