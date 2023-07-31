Man, 31, dies on North Philadelphia street after being shot multiple times, police say

article

A shooting on the streets of Philadelphia left a man dead on Monday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 2500 block of N Reese Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city around 11:22 a.m.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was shot in the neck, back, and hand.

Responding officers and medics found the man unresponsive and pronounced him dead at 11:31 a.m., authorities say.

SKYFOX flew over the area, where a group of people could be seen speaking with police.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.