Man, 31, dies on North Philadelphia street after being shot multiple times, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting on the streets of Philadelphia left a man dead on Monday morning, police say. 

According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 2500 block of N Reese Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city around 11:22 a.m. 

Officials say a 31-year-old man was shot in the neck, back, and hand. 

Responding officers and medics found the man unresponsive and pronounced him dead at 11:31 a.m., authorities say. 

SKYFOX flew over the area, where a group of people could be seen speaking with police. 

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 