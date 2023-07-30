Armed suspects sought for robbing 2 Bucks County 7-Elevens in just one hour: police
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help to find two men they say are responsible for a morning of crime in Bucks County this weekend.
The masked suspects were spotted on surveillance robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Sunday morning on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township.
Police believe the same suspects robbed another 7-Eleven in Montgomery Township within the same hour.
One suspect is seen pulling a black semi-automatic handgun while wearing hi-visibility yellow gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.