Man, 32, shot multiple times in northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
article
TACONY - Violence is unleashed in Tacony as a man is shot multiple times and police are searching for the shooter.
Someone took aim and fired at a 32-year-old man on the 6500 block of Torresdale Avenue Thursday night, a little before 9 p.m., officials said.
The man sustained multiple gunshots throughout his body.
Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police have secured the scene and a search for a shooter is underway. No weapon has been recovered.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.