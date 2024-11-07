Man, 32, shot multiple times in northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

article

Violence is unleashed in Tacony as a man is shot multiple times and police are searching for the shooter.

Someone took aim and fired at a 32-year-old man on the 6500 block of Torresdale Avenue Thursday night, a little before 9 p.m., officials said.

The man sustained multiple gunshots throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have secured the scene and a search for a shooter is underway. No weapon has been recovered.

