Man, 34, killed after he is shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia: officials

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday night, just before 8:45, on the 6400 block of Greenway Avenue, officials said.

Police were called to the scene and found the 34-year-old victim with gunshot wounds throughout his body.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Police are actively investigating the homicide, but they have not located a weapon and have not made any arrests.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.