Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m.

Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old man in a Dodge who had been shot in the stomach, officials say.

The officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say the man was later identified as Ryederkis Roberts.

Investigators say they do not know where he was shot, but the investigation is active and ongoing.