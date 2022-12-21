Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m.
Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old man in a Dodge who had been shot in the stomach, officials say.
The officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
- Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
- Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2
Officials say the man was later identified as Ryederkis Roberts.
Investigators say they do not know where he was shot, but the investigation is active and ongoing.