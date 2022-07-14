Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 5000 block of Osage Avenue around 9:52 a.m.

Medics pronounced him dead on scene just before 10 a.m., officials say.

Authorities say no arrests were made and no weapon has been recovered.

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed cars and crime scene tape could be seen.