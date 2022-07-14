Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning.
According to authorities, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 5000 block of Osage Avenue around 9:52 a.m.
Medics pronounced him dead on scene just before 10 a.m., officials say.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Girl, 14, charged with murder, conspiracy in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old, police say
- 'Mother's selfless actions': Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue her children from ocean in Brigantine
- Police: 2-year-old boy, 3 others injured after car shot at least 10 times in West Philadelphia
Authorities say no arrests were made and no weapon has been recovered.
SKYFOX flew over the area and observed cars and crime scene tape could be seen.