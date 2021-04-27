Man, 36, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Officials said police responded to the 1000 block of West Huntingdon Street Tuesday, just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the 36-year-old man had been shot eight times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating, though they have not found the scene of the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

