Man, 36, shot multiple times while sitting in car; 2 suspects sought: officials

A man is fighting for his life after two gunmen opened fire on him in Nicetown.

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who they say took aim and fired at the victim on the 2200 block of North Gratz Street early Saturday, around 12:30 in the morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was sitting inside of a car when the two suspects shot him multiple times.

Responding officers found him and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as extremely critical.

The Shooting Investigation Group is conducting an active investigation into a motive and are searching for the two suspects who, they say, both have thin builds.

