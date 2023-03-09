Man, 38, shot multiple times and killed in Grays Ferry, police say
GRAYS FERRY - A 38-year-old man has died after someone opened fire and shot him multiple times on a street in Grays Ferry.
The shooting happened Thursday evening, just after 5:30, on the 1500 block of South Dover Street, according to officials.
17th District officers responded to the report of a shooting and found the victim in the street, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.
They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time after he arrived.
Police are actively investigating the shooting death. They say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.
