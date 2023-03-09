Man, 38, shot multiple times and killed in Grays Ferry, police say

article

A 38-year-old man has died after someone opened fire and shot him multiple times on a street in Grays Ferry.

The shooting happened Thursday evening, just after 5:30, on the 1500 block of South Dover Street, according to officials.

17th District officers responded to the report of a shooting and found the victim in the street, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time after he arrived.

Police are actively investigating the shooting death. They say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.