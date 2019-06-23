Man, 39, critical after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

article

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Saint Albans Street Sunday, just before 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest and legs.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.