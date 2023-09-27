Man, 39, shot and killed in Mantua: officials

article

A man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Mantua.

The 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night, a little before 9 p.m. on the 3900 block of Ogden Street.

Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by police. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

