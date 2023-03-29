Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw injured in Center City auto accident

article

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has been involved in an automobile accident.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon, at the intersection of North 15th and Race streets, in Center City.

An SUV collided with another SUV at the intersection.

Officials say four people were injured, including the Commissioner and her driver. The driver of an Uber and the Uber passenger were also injured. Two people were taken to Jefferson Hospital, while the other two were taken to different hospitals.

Everyone is listed as stable.

The Commissioner was seen talking with accident investigators at the scene. Police blocked off a number of streets in the accident zone, in order to conduct the investigation.

No other details were released in regard to the accident.