Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section.

Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street.

The man was fighting with a man he knew out in the street when he was stabbed in the chest, according to authorities.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the stabbing and say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.