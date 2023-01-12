Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police.

Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m.

Officials say a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest arrived at the hospital by private car.

According to police, investigators determined the man was shot on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the victim was then transported from the Episcopal Campus to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:53 a.m.

Police later identified him as Julio Colon.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.