Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30.

Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating a motive into the shooting. No arrests have been made.