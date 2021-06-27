Man, 54, extremely critical after he was shot multiple times in Frankford

article

A 54-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Frankford.

According to authorities, the man was shot at Leonard and Fanshawe Streets Sunday, around 2:30 in the morning.

The man was reportedly outside of a vehicle when the shooting happened. He got in the vehicle and drove about a mile to Frankford Avenue and Bustleton Avenue, where he managed to flag down police officers.

The officers then rushed the man to Temple University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

