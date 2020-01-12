Man, 55, critical after he is shot in the chest in Strawberry Mansion

article

A 55-year-old man was shot in the chest in Strawberry Mansion and is in critical condition Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

15-year-old boy shot and killed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia

Man, 35, killed in Center City stabbing; suspect apprehended

24-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia

Officials say police responded to North 28th Street and West York Street for a reported shooting Sunday, about 3:30 in the afternoon.

Police found a 55-year-old man shot once in the chest when they arrived on scene.

Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at North 28th and West York Street.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP