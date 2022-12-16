Expand / Collapse search

Police: Investigation reveals unidentified human remains found in Frankford home

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have confirmed human remains were found in a home in the city's Frankford neighborhood. 

Earlier this week, sources told FOX 29 that police were conducting an investigation sparked by a tip about human remains in the neighborhood. 

On Tuesday, investigators were spotted outside of a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street. 

Police say after a search warrant was issued, the city's sanitation unit and law enforcement began clearing the property. 

According to investigators, unidentified human remains were discovered on the property on Wednesday. 

No additional information about the property or its owner was released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 