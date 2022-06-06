Man, 65, fatally stabbed in Atlantic City, officials say

article

Atlantic City police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

On June 5, at around 2:20 p.m., Atlantic City police say they received a call about a man down on Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City, N.J.

Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Dwight Hutchinson, 65, of Atlantic City, unresponsive. Hutchinson was pronounced dead on the scene as authorities say medical personnel were unable to revive him.

MORE HEADLINES

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at a Ewing Township deli

12-foot-long great white shark spotted near coast in Cape May County, Coast Guard says

17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy, and they say that Hutchinson died from injuries sustained from a stab wound. Hutchinson's death was determined to be a homicide, according to officials.

Authorities are actively investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information about this stabbing to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Atlantic County Police Department's website.