Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

article

An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m.

Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The 66-year-old was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m., according to officials.

The driver of the taxi remained on scene and no further information was released by police.