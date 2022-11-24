Expand / Collapse search

Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. 

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. 

Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. 

The 66-year-old was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m., according to officials. 

The driver of the taxi remained on scene and no further information was released by police. 