Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police.
Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m.
Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others
- Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead
- Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
The 66-year-old was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m., according to officials.
The driver of the taxi remained on scene and no further information was released by police.