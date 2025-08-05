Man accused of breaking into Bucks County school, using showers, stealing clothes: police

article

Central Bucks Regional Police have released images of a suspect involved in an unusual break-in at C.B. West High School.

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred early Sunday morning, between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

They say the suspect broke into the school, used the showers, and stole food and clothing before leaving the premises.

Police need the public's help to identify the man responsible for the break-in.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the released images to contact Det Sgt Mark Bolender at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip.