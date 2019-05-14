Man accused of asking woman for sexual favors in Burlington City

Police say a man asked a woman for sexual favors and he was also seen approaching underage girls on their way to school Monday morning.

19-year-old Johnnie Moore was arrested by Burlington City police Monday morning. Nearby store surveillance cameras show Moore hanging out on the 400 Block of High Street panhandling minutes before he was taken into custody.

According to police, the victim witnessed the man approaching underage girls on their way to school around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Police say he touched one child's shoulder. Police are looking to talk to these girls to see if additional charges should be filed.

"A lot of students do walk to school. We have a witness that says he approached two females. There may have been more females approached that we didn't see," Burlington City Police Department Chief John Fine said.

Chief Fine says police notified the Burlington City School District who sent messages out to parents.

Anyone with information is urged to call the City of Burlington, Criminal Investigation Division, Detective Cpl. Anna Czajka, at 609-386-0262, Ext. 221.