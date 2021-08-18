Cherry Hill police search for man accused of posing as officer, grabbing woman by the neck
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police say they are searching for a man who posed as an officer to pull over a woman.
It happened on Monday, Aug. 16 shortly after 1 p.m. on Route 38.
According to police, the woman reported being pulled over by a white Ford van with red and blue LED warning lights in the grille and on the rear doors.
She described the man as in his 30s, with dark red or brown hair and a mid-length beard, wearing a blue t-shirt with "POLICE" across the front.
Police say the man approached the driver’s side window and reached into her vehicle grabbing for her neck. The victim pulled away in her vehicle and fled from the area.
The suspect's vehicle was captured by video surveillance a short distance away and is identified as a white Ford van, with markings on the rear quarter panel and an unknown license plate, according to police.
NJ State Trooper, K-9 injured while attempting to arrest knife-wielding man following pursuit, police say
New Jersey Marathon canceled again due to pandemic
New Jersey State Police attempting to identify police impersonator
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement