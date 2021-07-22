Man shot by officers after allegedly firing into crowd in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police say a man accused of firing into a crowd was shot by officers in Kensington.

It happened on the 3000 block of North Water Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, there was a large fight and people were bumping into the police cruisers as they began to attempt to break up the fight.

Police say that's when a man produced a handgun and fired at least three shots into the crowd and in the direction of the officers.

Both officers discharged their weapons, firing at least six shots.

The man was shot in the shoulder and stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

There were no reported injuries to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

