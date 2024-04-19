Man accused of stabbing running over man during argument in Philadelphia: police

article

A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder after investigators say he stabbed another man during an argument and ran him over with their own car.

Yel Win was arrested Thursday night shortly after police shared surveillance video of the Apr. 8 killing of Mang Sang that happened on the 1600 block of Front Street.

Investigators say Sang, 22, was found by police trapped underneath a white Kia GT with a large stab wound on the right side of his neck.

A knife and blood were found near Sang, who police say was pronounced dead by medics at the crime scene.

Investigators believe that Sang was stabbed by Win during an argument and knocked to the ground where Win used Sang's car to run him over.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of Win walking down the street in the moments surrounding the murder.

He has been charged with murder, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corps.