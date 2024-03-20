Man accused of using tow truck to steal, sell vehicles throughout Philadelphia: police

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after authorities say he used a tow truck to steal at least seven cars throughout the city.

Lamarr Miller, 44, turned himself in earlier this month on charges of auto theft, receiving stolen property and related charges.

Captain Jason Smith told reporters that Miller previously used the same tow truck to steal a car in Chester City in Jan. 2022.

Smith said the truck, a white Chevy Silverado, was returned to Miller after his previous offense and used in the following car thefts.

Miller is accused of towing at least seven stolen cars to a North Philadelphia scrapyard where he sold the vehicles for between $300-$600 each.

Titan Auto Recycling, the scrapyard where Miller is accused of taking the stolen cars, cooperated with investigators about purchasing the stolen cars.

"We did reach out to many other scrapyards to see whether [Miller] was engaged in dropping off vehicles, that investigation is ongoing," Smith said.

"We obviously think Mr. Miller is going to be responsible for many, many more thefts than this, but thus far he's only been charged with seven stolen autos."

The truck, according to Smith, was registered to Miller under Omega Complete LLC which was later switched to Wuth Towing.

The truck was seized by investigators, and, when asked, Smith said it's unlikely that Miller will get the truck back again.

He was released from custody after posting bail that was set at $105k, according to authorities.