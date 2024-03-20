Stolen Ulta items worth over $2,000 found hidden under Philadelphia woman's clothes: police

article

Delaware State Police say a serial Ulta shoplifter has been arrested after her most recent theft this week.

Roslyn Washington, 43, was stopped by a trooper at an Ulta Beauty store on Concord Pike in Wilmington on Tuesday.

When the Philadelphia woman was questioned about large bulges under her clothes, police say she removed over 50 stolen items, totaling more than $2,000.

Ulta employees told police they recognized the woman from previous shoplifting incidents at their location and locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Washington was charged with two felony counts of Organized Retail Theft and Shoplifting Over $1,500.