Woman, 68, dies nearly 4 months after hit-and-run in Philadelphia church parking lot

A tragic update after a hit-and-run unfolded outside a church in Philadelphia in November of last year.

A 68-year-old woman was waiting for a ride home after Mass when she was struck by a vehicle pulling out of the Our Lady of Calvary on Knights Road.

The vehicle fled the scene before the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Philadelphia police confirmed Tuesday that the woman has died nearly four months later.

The suspected vehicle was found by police several days after the hit-and-run, but there has been no update on the driver.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia described the victim as a "longtime parishioner," stating that the church's pastor visited her in the hospital to pray and meet with family back in November.



