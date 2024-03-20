Woman, 68, dies nearly 4 months after hit-and-run in Philadelphia church parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A tragic update after a hit-and-run unfolded outside a church in Philadelphia in November of last year.
A 68-year-old woman was waiting for a ride home after Mass when she was struck by a vehicle pulling out of the Our Lady of Calvary on Knights Road.
The vehicle fled the scene before the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Philadelphia police confirmed Tuesday that the woman has died nearly four months later.
The suspected vehicle was found by police several days after the hit-and-run, but there has been no update on the driver.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia described the victim as a "longtime parishioner," stating that the church's pastor visited her in the hospital to pray and meet with family back in November.