Man accused of stealing $11,000 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens, actually stole a lot less: police

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was accused of stealing $11,000 worth of cigarettes from a Walgreens, and they say he didn't actually steal $11,000 worth.

According to police, the theft occurred on Thursday, June 13 at Walgreens located on the 4500 block of New Linden Hill Road.

While an employee was occupied in another section of the store, the original report says the suspect snuck behind the counter and made off with $11,000 worth of cigarettes.

After more than a week since police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect, they now know who he is.

They identified 62-year-old Frederick Clifton, of Wilmington, Delaware, as the cigarette bandit.

In a tweet to X, Delaware State Police confirmed Clifton stole around $1,500 worth of cigarettes, almost seven times less than what was initially reported to them by Walgreens management.

If you have any further information regarding Clifton's whereabouts, police urge you to please contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.